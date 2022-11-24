Video: MOULIN ROUGE! Cast Performs at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

The cast of Moulin Rouge! can-canned to the Thanksgiving Day Parade this morning, where they performed "Elephant Love Medley" Watch the full video below!

Other parade performances included A Beautiful Noise, Funny Girl, and Some Like It Hot (on NBC) and Six (on CBS)

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical recently celebrated the third anniversary of the Broadway production opening at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th St, NYC) on July 25, 2022.

In the unprecedented roll-out that has been carried out since the acclaimed Broadway opening three years ago, productions of Moulin Rouge! The Musical have overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges to open in major markets across the US, in Australia and on London's West End along with conducting the casting process for local language productions in Germany, Korea and Japan.

On September 24, 2021, Moulin Rouge! The Musical resumed performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre following the pandemic shutdown on Broadway and just two days later won 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical - the most Tonys for any show since Hamilton.