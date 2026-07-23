EVERY BRILLIANT THING to Host Black Mental Health Night

On Thursday, July 30, 2026, the Broadway production of Every Brilliant Thing will host a Black Mental Health Night at the Hudson Theatre, with partner organizations Vibrant For All, Fresh Youth Initiatives, and Darkness Rising Project. A post-performance conversation, open to all ticketholders, will feature the play’s star, six-time Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross, alongside Carlita Ector (Founding Executive Director of Darkness Rising), Johnell (Jay) Lawrence (AVP of Community Engagement for Vibrant Emotional Health), and Beatriz Oliva (Chief Clinical Officer of Fresh Youth Initiatives), to shine a light on Black mental health experiences and challenges​.

Ross made her Broadway debut in the 2026 Tony Award-nominated play on Tuesday, July 7, for the production’s final five-week extension on Broadway, through Sunday, August 9, 2026 at the Hudson Theatre.

Every Brilliant Thing's central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living.

Every Brilliant Thing has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes, including a hit production in London’s West End in 2025, which transferred to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway, where it began previews on February 21, starring Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe (Merrily We Roll Along, Harry Potter films). The play officially opened on Broadway on March 12, 2026.

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