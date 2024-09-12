Video: LEFT ON TENTH Is a True Story About Second Chances

Delia Ephron's story is coming to Broadway this season in a new romantic comedy with a message- love eclipses everything. Stage and screen stars Peter Gallagher and Julianna Margulies will take center stage in this autobiographical play, which is based on Ephron's 2022 memoir.

"The story is about totality- the total life. In that totality, you have your highs and lows. Those people who have that rich life have lived both highs and lows," explained director Susan Stroman. "I think when people think something is not going to happen to them [this play] shows an example of someone who took a chance- not only on love, but on their health, their life, and were brave enough to do that. One has to be brave enough to take that chance. You must! This play shows that."

In the play, when she least expects it, Delia (Margulies), beloved novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past (Gallagher) and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark, blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life’s challenges. Left on Tenth celebrates the messy, beautiful true story of two people with the courage to open their hearts again.

"It's a rom-com and it's a slice of life... and it's magical! It's very New York," added Kate MacCluggage, who plays multiple characters. "Anything can happen... and it does!"

"People need to see this. People need this play," added Peter Francis James- the fourth and final actor in the play. "It's delightful, funny, and it has beautiful meat on its bones."

Watch as all three chat more about what the play is all about and why audiences will be delighted by the world that Delia has created for the theatre.