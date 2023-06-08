Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee

Kevin Del Aguila is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Some Like it Hot marks Kevin Del Aguila's fourth Broadway show. It also marks his first Tony nomination! After giving us some of the most hilarious performances of the past decade, Kevin is back onstage as hotel owner Osgood Fielding III in the 13-time Tony-nominated hit.

"Coming out of two years of drakness, Some Like It Hot was the first reading that I did," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "The experience of working on Some Like It Hot has been so terrific and so full of life and happiness."

Below, watch as Kevin chats more about the joy of being back on Broadway, why this musical is so important to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





