Video: Kelly Clarkson Has Something to Say About Billy Porter's Cover of 'Stronger'

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, on NBC's That's My Jam, Tony winner Billy Porter took the stage to perform a one-of-a-kind gospel version of Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger." Now, Kelly has something to say about the performance.

"That's the greatest cover I've ever heard of any song I've ever performed," Kelly said on her talk show. She then extended an open invitation for Porter to duet with her on a future show.

Billy's episode will air tonight, Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC and can be streamed the next day on Peacock. The four Broadway alums will compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances, including the new game More Than a Feeling.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, "That's My Jam" is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular "Tonight Show" games.

Billy Porter's electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose," earned him an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe nomination, and a Critics' Choice Award nomination. A veteran of the theatre, Porter originated the role of Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway acting credits include Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Café, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).