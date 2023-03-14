Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Kelly Clarkson Has Something to Say About Billy Porter's Cover of 'Stronger'

Billy's episode will air tonight, Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

Mar. 14, 2023  

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, on NBC's That's My Jam, Tony winner Billy Porter took the stage to perform a one-of-a-kind gospel version of Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger." Now, Kelly has something to say about the performance.

"That's the greatest cover I've ever heard of any song I've ever performed," Kelly said on her talk show. She then extended an open invitation for Porter to duet with her on a future show.

Billy's episode will air tonight, Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC and can be streamed the next day on Peacock. The four Broadway alums will compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances, including the new game More Than a Feeling.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, "That's My Jam" is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular "Tonight Show" games.

Billy Porter's electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose," earned him an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe nomination, and a Critics' Choice Award nomination. A veteran of the theatre, Porter originated the role of Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway acting credits include Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Café, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).



Related Stories
Santino Fontana, Jason Gotay & More to Lead SPLIT Industry Reading Photo
Santino Fontana, Jason Gotay & More to Lead SPLIT Industry Reading
Transport Group will present an industry-only presentations of the new musical Split, conceived by Michele Lowe with book by Lowe and music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak, starring Santino Fontana, Jason Gotay and more.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for FAT HAM on Broadway Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for FAT HAM on Broadway
Get a first look inside rehearsals for Fat Ham on Broadway!
Exclusive: First Look at PACIFIC OVERTURES at Signature Theatre Photo
Exclusive: First Look at PACIFIC OVERTURES at Signature Theatre
Get a first look at photos of Pacific Overtures at Signature Theatre!
Photos: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on Broadway Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on Broadway
Get a first look at photos of Life of Pi on Broadway!

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/12/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/12/23
March 14, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/12/2023.
Tickets Now on Sale for Lucas Hnath's A SIMULACRUM; New Opening Date AnnouncedTickets Now on Sale for Lucas Hnath's A SIMULACRUM; New Opening Date Announced
March 14, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for Atlantic Theater Company’s world premiere of A Simulacrum, written by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Dana H.) with Steve Cuiffo, directed by Lucas Hnath.
Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen & Ann McNamee's OTHER WORLD To Have Staged Reading This WeekHunter Bell, Jeff Bowen & Ann McNamee's OTHER WORLD To Have Staged Reading This Week
March 14, 2023

OTHER WORLD, a new musical with an original score and story by Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen and Ann McNamee will present invite-only staged readings on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17.
Full Company Confirmed for Zadie Smith's THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN at BAMFull Company Confirmed for Zadie Smith's THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN at BAM
March 14, 2023

BAM has announced the full company for The Wife of Willesden, directed by Indhu Rubasingham at the BAM Harvey Theater. See the full cast, and how to purchase tickets!
Video: Watch Lost Footage of Broadway Greats in ON THE STEPS OF THE SHUBERTVideo: Watch Lost Footage of Broadway Greats in ON THE STEPS OF THE SHUBERT
March 14, 2023

Broadway veteran Kurt Peterson appears in On the Steps of the Shubert, a video commemorating the 50th Anniversary of 'Sondheim: A Musical Tribute'. Narrated by Kurt from the steps inside Broadway's Shubert Theatre in the rear orchestra where he sat beside Stephen Sondheim that evening, the video just debuted online in celebration of the event's 50th anniversary and you can watch it in full.
share