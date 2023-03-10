Video: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' on THAT'S MY JAM

Billy Porter is appearing on the upcoming episode of NBC's That's My Jam, alongside Patti LaBelle, Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland

The four Broadway alums will compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances, including the new game More Than a Feeling.

Check out a sneak peek at the upcoming episode where Porter sings a Gospel rendition of Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger." The new episode will air on Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC and can be streamed the next day on Peacock.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, "That's My Jam" is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular "Tonight Show" games.

Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don't Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don't Spray It and many more.

Billy Porter's electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose," earned him an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe nomination, and a Critics' Choice Award nomination.

A veteran of the theatre, Porter originated the role of Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway acting credits include Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Café, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).

Watch the new performance here:



