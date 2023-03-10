Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' on THAT'S MY JAM

The new episode will air on Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC and can be streamed the next day on Peacock.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Billy Porter is appearing on the upcoming episode of NBC's That's My Jam, alongside Patti LaBelle, Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland

The four Broadway alums will compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances, including the new game More Than a Feeling.

Check out a sneak peek at the upcoming episode where Porter sings a Gospel rendition of Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger." The new episode will air on Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC and can be streamed the next day on Peacock.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, "That's My Jam" is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular "Tonight Show" games.

Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don't Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don't Spray It and many more.

Billy Porter's electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose," earned him an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe nomination, and a Critics' Choice Award nomination.

A veteran of the theatre, Porter originated the role of Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway acting credits include Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Café, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).

Watch the new performance here:






Related Stories
Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO Film Photo
Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO Film
Broadway alums Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl, and Collin Kelly-Sordelet star in the upcoming coming of age film Escaping Ohio. Loosley based on creator Jessica Michael Davis' life, the film was originally seen as a short film of the same name.
Review Roundup: Arinzé Kenes MISTY Opens at The Shed Photo
Review Roundup: Arinzé Kene's MISTY Opens at The Shed
Read the reviews for Arinzé Kene's Misty at The Shed.
Jessica Lee Goldyn and Blake Zelesnikar Announce Engagement Photo
Jessica Lee Goldyn and Blake Zelesnikar Announce Engagement
BroadwayWorld has just learned that performers Jessica Lee Goldyn, currently starring as Nini in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, and Blake Zelesnikar are engaged. 
Shop A DOLLS HOUSE in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop Photo
Shop A DOLL'S HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Take a look at official merchandise from A Doll's House in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Take the production home with you with souvenirs and apparel.

From This Author - Michael Major


Adam Mah Returns With New Single 'Video Subscription'Adam Mah Returns With New Single 'Video Subscription'
March 9, 2023

Adam attended the famed Langley Fine Arts School, forming the band Derrival in high school, while touring across North America with acts such as The Zolas, Hey Ocean!, and performing at festivals, sharing the stage with Vampire Weekend, Childish Gambino, Young the Giant, Death Cab for Cutie, The Airborne Toxic Event, and Half Moon Run, and more.
The Hold Steady to Share New Song TomorrowThe Hold Steady to Share New Song Tomorrow
March 9, 2023

The Hold Steady will share their latest song, “Understudies,” tomorrow, Friday, March 10, at all DSPs and streaming services. The release of “Understudies” will mark the third track heralding The Hold Steady’s ninth studio album, The Price of Progress, arriving on their own Positive Jams label via Thirty Tigers in three weeks.
Composer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music GroupComposer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music Group
March 9, 2023

A composer and sound artist whose breadth of work spans opera, sound design, film scoring, ensemble, and choral writing, she was awarded the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in Music for her opera, p r i s m. Reid is currently working on a work for string orchestra commissioned by the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'
March 9, 2023

Talos is the Cork, Ireland-based artist, Eoin French. He released his debut album, Wild Alee, in 2017. Dubbed 'a spectacularly assured debut deserving of a wide audience” by The Irish Times, it received a nomination for the Choice Music Prize in his native Ireland, and led to extensive touring in Ireland, the UK and Europe.
Latin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New SingleLatin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New Single
March 9, 2023

Latin power trio The Tiarras released their new single and reimagined version of classic Cuban song “La Negra Tomasa,” earlier this week. After posting their version of the song to TikTok, the track quickly went viral, garnering over 450,000 views with fans asking for an official release. Plus, check out new tour dates!
share