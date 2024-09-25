Video: Josh Gad Talks Working With Mel Brooks on SPACEBALLS 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Josh Gad visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday to discuss his new children's book "PictureFace Lizzy" and some of his other projects. One of those projects is Spaceballs 2, the long-awaiting sequel to Mel Brooks' 1987 comedy Spaceballs, which is in development at Amazon MGM Studios. Gad is producing and co-writing the script and is also set to appear in the film. Brooks returns as producer and Gad gave viewers a taste of what their collaboration looks like.

"He's very frank," Gad said of Brooks. "He'll be like, 'I have to tell you: that joke is not funny'" Gad explained, laughing. "Mel is, still at 98, maybe the smartest living comic," he went on to say. "It's been the greatest joy of my life. I've been going through the Rolodex of every Mel Brooks movie."

Gad also showed off his Mel Brooks impression, employing that characteristic raspy voice- which he has also done for the man himself: "I'll read him a line as Mel Brooks for Mel Brooks, which is the weirdest, most meta thing I could have ever imagined saying in my life."

No plot details have been released at this time, but the performer previously said that the project "may be the funniest and best thing I’ve ever worked on." Watch the full interview!

Gad is known for his roles on Broadway in The Book of Mormon and Gutenberg! The Musical, in addition to his onscreen and voice roles which include Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the Frozen franchise, and more. Mel Brooks is an EGOT winner who created the Broadway musicals The Producers and Young Frankenstein, based on his films.

The original Spaceballs film served as a parody of the Star Wars franchise and starring Rick Moranis, John Candy, Bill Pullman, and Mel Brooks, who also served as director. Sequel ideas have been in the works for years, with tongue-in-cheek titles such as Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money and Spaceballs 3: The Search for Spaceballs 2. An animated spin-off/sequel debuted in 2008.