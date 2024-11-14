Video: Jonathan Bailey Talks Reuniting with BRIDGERTON Horse for WICKED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of the promotional trail for Wicked, Jonathan Bailey stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday to discuss the new film. The performer plays the character of Fiyero in the highly-anticipated movie, which hits theaters next week. During the interview, he recalled his first experience with the stage musical before becoming involved with the adaptation.

"I listened to the soundtrack first and the sort of lore of what was happening on Broadway permeated and traveled across the Atlantic," Bailey said. "I remember the Tony performance from Idina [Menzel] and Kristin Chenoweth."

He went on to praise director Jon M. Chu on the film, which he called "a feat from a directorial point of view." Also during the interview, Bailey revealed that the horse that he rides in Wicked is one that he had worked with previously.

"Fiyero has a steed and I knew there was only one man for the job, and that was Jack, the horse that I worked with in Bridgerton," he recalled. Watch the interview now!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC