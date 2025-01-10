Video: Jessica Lee Goldyn Teaches A CHORUS LINE Dance to Patti LuPone Impersonator Sean McManus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beetlejuice alum Sean McManus is taking his Patti LuPone impression to new heights.

In a new social media video, McManus dressed up like the Broadway legend to get a choreography lesson from Broadway's Jessica Lee Goldyn.

In this hilarious new parody, Goldyn – who played Cassie in A Chorus Line on Broadway– gives a tutorial on the iconic choreography to "The Music and the Mirror," all the while trying to contain her classic LuPone-isms.

"My face still hurts from laughing," Goldyn commented on the video. "Forever your biggest fan! Thank you for inviting me to play!"

Patti LuPone has yet to comment on McManus' viral impression of her, which can frequently be seen on his TikTok.

Aside from A Chorus Line, Goldyn was most recently seen on Broadway as Nini in Moulin Rouge. She has also appeared in the Bette Midler-led Hello, Dolly!, Finding Neverland, and Tuck Everlasting.

About Sean McManus

McManus made his Broadway debut as a swing in Beetlejuice, before joining the national tour in the ensemble. He was also seen as Tumblebrutus in the national tour of Cats.