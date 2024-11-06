Video: Jeff Goldblum is the Iconic Wizard of Oz in New WICKED Promo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's the Wizard himself! In a new featurette for the soon-to-be-released Wicked movie, audiences are being introduced to The Wizard of Oz, played by the incomparable Jeff Goldblum.

"The Wizard is somebody who's become an effective figure of fixation and cult for the citizens of Oz," Goldblum explains in the new video, where viewers are also treated to a sampling of vocals and dance movement, in true Goldblum style.

Goldblum paints the iconic figure as a storyteller, having formerly been involved in show business and someone who looks to create a better tomorrow. "He is very prolific and on fire with inventing the twentieth century," the actor adds. Watch the promo now!

In addition to Goldblum, the Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, along with Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.