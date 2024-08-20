Video: Jeff Goldblum Recalls Singing on WICKED Set Between Takes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Jeff Goldblum stopped by Good Morning America on Monday to discuss the new Netflix series, Kaos, where he plays the Greek God Zeus. Also in the interview, Goldblum teased the upcoming Wicked movie, where he plays The Wizard alongside Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, and Jonathan Bailey.

The actor expressed his love for the play itself, sharing that he saw it originally on Broadway and then, more recently, with his family in London. He went on to speak highly of his co-stars Grande and Erivo calling them both "a gift", and that they are "spectacular" in the film.

He also revealed how, even when they would break on set, the singing wouldn't stop: "In between takes, we would just sing, sing, sing. I should have been intimidated by [Grande and Erivo] they're masters of the craft. But they were so sweet, and we sang every jazz song and show tune that I knew."

Watch the interview now!

Wicked: Part One hits theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.