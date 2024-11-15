Video: Jeff Goldblum Praises WICKED Set Designs on THE TODAY SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Jeff Goldblum visited The Today Show on Friday to discuss his experience playing The Wizard of Oz in the highly-anticipated screen adaptation of Broadway's Wicked. In the interview, the Jurassic Park star recalled the magnificent sets that were built for the film.

"These sets were all built. They put a lot into this and cared so much for the material," Goldblum shared. "They built Munchkinland, they built Emerald City, they built my big throne room. It was there for us to act in." During filming, the actor recalled bringing his two young children to London sets, adding that director Jon M. Chu was "so sweet" to his family.

He also teased the character of The Wizard himself: "That character is interesting. There are some dark aspects to that. Nothing is as it seems...There's nobody [that is] all good or all bad." He went on to compare The Wizard to tyrannical leaders throughout human history who "have seized and enhanced power through demonizing others." Watch the interview now!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.