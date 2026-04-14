



For her role as Dr. Trinity Santos in the popular series The Pitt, Isa Briones has found a whole new audience of fans. But she is now returning to her stage roots in Just in Time, a project which she views as a homecoming.

"Theater's where I came from. I am a theater girl first and foremost," she said during a recent appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle. In the musical, she plays Connie Francis, sharing the stage with star Matthew Morrison as Bobby Darin.

Morrison is known to television audiences as Will Schuester in Glee, and Briones was a huge fan of the television series growing up, even having a Glee-themed birthday party where she dressed up as the character of Britney Pierce. "Heather Morris came to the show the other day and I told her... It was a really big moment for me."

Even though she is currently on stage, Briones went on to reveal that her character on The Pitt isn't going anywhere: "Dr. Santos, reporting for duty," she said. Watch the interview where she also spoke about attending the Actor Awards with her dad, actor Jon Jon Briones.

Isa Briones can be seen as Connie Francis in Just in Time on Broadway through Sunday, March 29. She began her run in the show on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at Circle in the Square Theatre. During a recent performance, an audience member shouted out the name of her character from The Pitt, which she responded to in an Instagram story.

Onscreen, Briones appears in the hit medical series that concludes its second season this week. Watch a sneak preview for the highly anticipated Season 2 finale, coming to HBO Max on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Isa Briones made her Broadway debut as Eurydice in Hadestown in 2024. However, she already had several stage credits under her belt, having appeared in the first national touring company of Hamilton, Musical Theatre West’s production of Grease, and East West Players’ Next to Normal, for which she won an L.A. Ovation Award. In 2025, she starred off-Broadway in the play All Nighter alongside AnnaSophia Robb.