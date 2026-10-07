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Photos: Simbi Akande, Laura Pitt-Pulford, and More in INTO THE WOODS

Directed by Jordan Fein, the production will open at the Noël Coward Theatre on 7 October 2026 and will run until 9 January 2027.

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Ahead of its West End press night, all new production photos have been released from the multi-award-winning Into the Woods. Directed by Jordan Fein, Sondheim and Lapine’s production will open at the Noël Coward Theatre on 7 October 2026 and will run until 9 January 2027. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Simbi Akande (Cinderella), John Dagleish (Baker), Fiona Finsbury (Rapunzel), Lucas Koch (Rapunzel’s Prince), Laura Pitt-Pulford (Baker’s Wife), Jack Quarton (Steward), Keith Ramsay (Jack), Matthew Seadon-Young (Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf), and Michael S. Siegel (Narrator) join the previously announced Valda Aviks (Grandmother/Giant), Geoffrey Aymer (Cinderella’s Father), Kate Fleetwood (The Witch), Jennifer Hepburn (Cinderella’s Stepmother and Alternate Witch), Hana Ichijo (Lucinda), Julie Jupp (Jack’s Mother), Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Florinda) and Gracie McGonigal (Little Red Ridinghood), with Hollie Aires, Sabrina Aloueche, Jacob Fowler, Adam Robert Lewis, Sophie Linder-Lee, Toby Turpin, and Elsie Watson as Standbys.

In Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical, the Baker, the Baker’s Wife, the Witch, Jack, Little Red Ridinghood, Cinderella and Rapunzel take audiences beyond happy ever after to discover what really matters.

Sondheim and Lapine’s second collaboration after Sunday in the Park with George brilliantly weaves together four Grimms’ fairy tales. On its Broadway debut in 1986, Into the Woods won Tony Awards each for Sondheim (Best Original Score) and Lapine (Best Book). In London it has had productions by Richard Jones (Phoenix Theatre, 1990), John Crowley (Donmar, 1998) and Timothy Sheader (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, 2010). This is its first major London production since 2016 and its first West End production in 30 years.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Photos: Simbi Akande, Laura Pitt-Pulford, and More in INTO THE WOODS — photo 1 of 10


Julie Jupp (Jack's Mother) and Keith Ramsay (Jack)

Photos: Simbi Akande, Laura Pitt-Pulford, and More in INTO THE WOODS — photo 2 of 10


Julie Jupp (Jack's Mother)

Photos: Simbi Akande, Laura Pitt-Pulford, and More in INTO THE WOODS — photo 3 of 10


Gabrielle Lewis Dodson (Florinda), Michael. S Seigel (Narrator), Hana Ichijo (Lucinda)

Photos: Simbi Akande, Laura Pitt-Pulford, and More in INTO THE WOODS — photo 4 of 10


Laura Pitt-Pulford (Baker's Wife)

Photos: Simbi Akande, Laura Pitt-Pulford, and More in INTO THE WOODS — photo 5 of 10


Kate Fleetwood (The Witch)

Photos: Simbi Akande, Laura Pitt-Pulford, and More in INTO THE WOODS — photo 6 of 10


Company

Photos: Simbi Akande, Laura Pitt-Pulford, and More in INTO THE WOODS — photo 7 of 10


Lucas Koch (Rapunzel's Prince) and Matthew Seadon-Young (Cinderella's Prince)

Photos: Simbi Akande, Laura Pitt-Pulford, and More in INTO THE WOODS — photo 8 of 10


Laura Pitt-Pulford (Baker's Wife) and John Dagleish (The Baker)

Photos: Simbi Akande, Laura Pitt-Pulford, and More in INTO THE WOODS — photo 9 of 10


Keith Ramsay (Jack)

Photos: Simbi Akande, Laura Pitt-Pulford, and More in INTO THE WOODS — photo 10 of 10


Simbi Akande (Cinderella)

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More on this show: INTO THE WOODS Will Transfer to the West End from the Bridge Theatre · 4/13/2026




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