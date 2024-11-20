Video: How WICKED Movie Prioritized Sustainability and 'Green' Practices

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Elphaba isn't the only thing that is green in the new Wicked movie. While in production of the film, Director Jon M. Chu made it a priority to "go green" on set, creating a sustainable and clean working environment whenever possible.

In a newly released video, Chu revealed that the production brought in dedicated environmental consultants, who ensured the team was utilizing best practices and using resources responsibly. Some of these included reusing the millions of tulips that were planted especially for the movie and powering the film sets with 100% renewable electricity. Find out more from Chu, Jeff Goldblum, and Costume Designer Paul Tazewell in the video.

The Wicked film adaptation also stars Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.