Video: Hear the Latest Demo 'The Best Show I've Ever Seen' From WILLY'S CANDY SPECTACULAR

Willy's Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody has released a new demo track from the satire, titled "The Best Show I’ve Ever Seen." Penned by the show's producer Richard Kraft and the talented Megan Cavallari (known for her work on BARBIE AS THE PRINCESS AND THE PAUPER, this track dives into the chaos as six-year-old Charlize (Monica Evans) witnesses disgruntled customers storm out, and her furious father (Tommy Hobson) confronts the promoter Willy (Jeff Hoeppner) over the show's letdown. Amidst the turmoil, Charlize is touched by Willy's visible heartbreak and, in a sweet attempt to lift his spirits, offers him one of her two precious jellybeans from the event.

Check out the video here!

"I decided to take a stab at being the lyricist since my own pirate-themed 6th birthday party was the inspiration for this number.” mused Richard Kraft. “My dad poured his heart into making butcher paper pirate ships, balloon swords, and cardboard treasure chests. In hindsight, it probably wasn’t a Tony-level production. But as a kid, I wasn’t waiting for the reviews. Through my eyes, it was, figuratively and literally, the best show I’d ever seen. For the music, I turned to composer Megan Cavallari since her song, “I Am A Girl Like You,” from BARBIE AS THE PRINCESS AND THE PAUPER, is a musical earworm that I haven’t been able to dislodge from my head for the last twenty years.”

The demo track joins the seven previously released demo tracks as part of the staged reading at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from August 9th to 26th at the Pleasance Dome. Tickets for the Fringe run are now available HERE!

For more information on Willy's Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody visit willyscandyspectacular.com