Lolita Banana and Taiga Braga to Host Season 2 of DRAG RACE MEXICO

Emmy-winning media company World of Wonder has announced that Drag Race México will premiere later this year.

The fresh season will be helmed by returning co-host and Drag Race France alum Lolita Banana, alongside newcomer and ‘Queen of the Universe’ Season 2 winner Taiga Braga. Oscar Madrazo will also return as a judge.

Quintana Roo native Taiga Braga, known for her glamorous and unique personal style, joins the franchise as co-host, taking over for Drag Race México S1 co-host and RuPaul’s Drag Race S9 fan-favorite Valentina.

World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato say, “Thank you Valentina for sharing your talents in the remarkable, record-setting inaugural season of Drag Race México - your impact will be everlasting on our show and we couldn’t be more grateful. We are so excited to now welcome Taiga Braga as co-host. We knew she was destined for big things the second we saw her sashay onto the Queen of the Universe stage.”

Valentina says: “It was a great honor to serve as a host for the inaugural season of Drag Race Mexico. Thank you to my World of Wonder family for making this dream come true of bringing Drag Race to Mexico. Also, thank you to my dear fans for all your support. l wish all the best to the new host, I will be tuning in! Love, Valentina ”

On Drag Race México S2, drag queens from all over Mexico will compete in challenges involving acting, fashion, comedy and more in hopes of becoming the next drag superstar and winning the grand cash prize. The queens competing and the exciting line-up of special celebrity guest judges for the new season will be REVEALED in the coming weeks. WOW Presents Plus will be the exclusive home of Drag Race México S2, globally.

Born in Mexico City and based in Paris, Lolita Banana is the first Mexican-born Queen to have participated in the Drag Race franchise. Her career took off thanks to Brunch and Queen at the Paris restaurant Acqua e Farina, and she gained international fame by being part of the first season of Drag Race France in 2022. After a year of touring with the cast of Drag Race France, Lolita was called to co-host the first season of Drag Race México with 11 new talented queens. Now, Lolita is back to slay season 2 and crown the next Mexican drag superstar.

From Cancún, Mexico, Taiga Brava started her career competing in reality shows Latin AMERICAN IDOL and Mexico's Got Talent. Drag for Taiga was a way to express how much she had learned to love herself and at age 28, she decided to become Miss Taiga Brava, the Caribbean Pop Diva. In 2023, Taiga was selected to compete in Queen Of The Universe, and became the first crowned Mexican Rugirl in herstory. She is now the second Queen Of The Universe winner to host an international version of Drag Race.

Mexico City native Oscar Madrazo started his modeling career at the age of nine. By 19, he founded his modeling agency ContempoModels, which is one of the most renowned in the fashion industry and has launched important careers such as Gabriel Soto, Mayrin Villanueva, Montserrat Olivier, Aislinn Derbez, Gabriela de la Garza, Marcus Ornellas, Anette Michel, Juan Soler, Eduardo Verastegui and Barbara de Regil among others. Madrazo is known for being a Mexican television host, reality TV star, influencer and fashion entrepreneur. He has worked with internationally acclaimed personalities such as Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, Gisele Bundchen, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Julianne Moore, Chiara Ferriagni and Tyra Banks. Oscar owns a social media and production house and hosts entertainment news “Showbiz” and "Que Madrazo” for Imagen Televisión. He was also a recurring judge on the highly successful Mexico's Next Top Model for 5 seasons. In 2013, he became the host of the Mexican version of Fashion Police, in 2018 the host of the Mexican version of What Not to Wear. In 2016 Oscar was the star of the reality show Fashion Hunter, and was featured on MEXICAN DYNASTIES in 2019.

The second season of Drag Race Mexico will debut exclusively on World of Wonder’s SVOD, WOW Presents Plus, globally this summer and reach audiences across 190 territories.

Comments