Video: HELL'S KITCHEN's Jackie Leon Unpacks Their Life in the Arts

Hell's Kitchen doesn't just feel like a history-making musical to audiences. The cast can relate too. "There was a time I looked at the scope of what Broadway was and what it has been and has historically been and I concluded that I would never be there," explained Jackie Leon, who plays Jessica. "To be here and to be wanted and to see that outreach continue... it feels like a big shift happening in this industry, and it’s for the greater good."

Watch in this video as they chat more about their place in the industry, working with Alicia Keys, and more!

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.