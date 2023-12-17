Video: HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Off-Broadway performances are now underway for Hell's Kitchen, the new musical that has already announced a move to Broadway later this year.

There’s a place where the rhythm of the city is music, where every corner has a story, and every window is a kaleidoscope. Where a girl can step out of her apartment and find the world. That’s Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys that’s about to make Broadway feel brand new.

"I play, Ali's mom, who is loosely based on [Alicia]'s real-life mother, who I have had the great fortune of getting to know. The idea of this character who sacrificed her own dreams, raised a child on her own in the middle of New York City in the middle of the 80s and 90s... that was the intriguing story to me. Then getting to meet that woman, know her, love her, become friends with her and hear her stories... it's been the greatest gift."

Watch below as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the Broadway-bound new musical here!