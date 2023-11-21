Video: Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN

Hell's Kitchen will run through Sunday, January 14, 2024 at the Public Theater.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

"Writing for the theatre and being a part of the theatre world... ultimately [this piece] is about dreams. Where do you find them? How do you not let go of them."

Dreams are coming true for Alicia Keys, who on Sunday night celebrated the opening of her new musical, HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public. The new musical features a book by Pulitzer finalist Kristoffer Diaz, with music supervision by Emmy and Grammy winner Adam Blackstone, choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, and direction by Tony nominee Michael Greif.

Loosely based on Keys' personal experiences growing up in Hell's Kitchen, HELL'S KITCHEN features both newly created music and the soulful, iconic songs of New York's own Alicia Keys.

"It's a love story between a mother and a daughter," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on the red carpet. "It's about transformation and growing. To be able to embody that and create it over these 10 years feels really good. I'm learning so much! I'm in a new space, but I'm comfortable in my skin. I'm learning new things and being curious and creating for this beaiutful world that I was so inspired by as a child."

Watch below as keys and the whol company hit the red carpet to celebrate the special day!






