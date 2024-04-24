Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"I have never seen audiences respond the way they are to this show. It's been something. It's like a panto in London! They're screaming back at the stage and dancing in the aisles. It's a joy machine, frankly," said director Gordon Greenberg.

The screaming and dancing is over The Heart of Rock and Roll, which officially opened on Broadway earlier this week at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want.

"I understand that people have tastes and not every show is for everyone... but what I think our show does have that's undeniable is effortless joy that is contagious and will put a smile on your face," said leading man, Corey Cott.

In this video, watch as the entire cast and creative team walks the red carpet to celebrate the power of love on opening night!