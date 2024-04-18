Video: Corey Cott Talks Playing Bobby in THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Corey Cott joined Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday to discuss his role in the new musical The Heart of Rock and Roll.

Describing the show, Cott explained: "This show is just this unfettered vibe of optimism and positivity. We've been using this phrase: 'It's a John Hughes rom-com; a love letter to the '80s with Huey Lewis and The News music.'"

He also revealed that his connection with Lewis goes back a long time. "My dad took my mom on a date to see Huey Lewis," the actor pointed out.

Cott highlighted how involved Lewis is with the production, saying "He's been around a lot. He even wrote a new song for the show and he hasn't written a new song in a long time...he has even demonstrated some of the things that he used to do when he was performing."

Cott went on to himself demonstrate the correct way to hold the microphone to look the part of an '80s rocker.

The Heart of Rock and Roll is the new musical inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and The News. The musical is currently in previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre and will officially open on Monday, April 22.

The principal cast includes Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe and John Dossett.

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want.