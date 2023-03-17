Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PARADE on Broadway

Parade is running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Mar. 17, 2023  

This isn't over yet... in fact, it's only just begun! Parade made its triumphant return to Broadway last night and the best of the New York theatre community was at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to celebrate.

Directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, Parade features a book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

"I think that Michael [Arden] did such a good job of making this a real revival... a reinvention of what this story is," said leading lady Micaela Diamond on the red carpet. "Hopefully you sit in your seat and you think that's it's more contemporary than you thought when you stepped into the house."

"[Singing this score] is what we look forward to every night," added Ben Platt. "I mean, we love singing all the songs, but the two iconic songs that we sing together are very, very special. It doesn't happen all the time."

In Parade, Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond) are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Below, watch as we bring you more highlights from the special night!






