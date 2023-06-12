Video: Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Parade, currently running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, took home a Tony Award for 'Best Revival of a Musical'. After leaving the stage at the United Palace, creators Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reactions!

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another. Direct from its acclaimed run at New York City Center, Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry’s Tony-winning musical is under the visionary direction of Michael Arden.