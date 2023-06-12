Video: Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'

Parade is currently running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Parade, currently running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, took home a Tony Award for 'Best Revival of a Musical'. After leaving the stage at the United Palace, creators Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reactions!

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another. Direct from its acclaimed run at New York City Center, Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry’s Tony-winning musical is under the visionary direction of Michael Arden.





RELATED STORIES

1
From The Winners Circle: PARADE Composer Jason Robert Brown Completes His Acceptance Speec Photo
From The Winner's Circle: PARADE Composer Jason Robert Brown Completes His Acceptance Speech In The Press Room

Parade has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. During his acceptance speech, composer Jason Robert Brown was cut off by the orchestra while discussing the show's legacy. In his visit to the press room, the acclaimed composer shared what we missed on the Tony telecast.

2
Video: Michael Arden Celebrates Tony Win for Best Direction of a Musical Photo
Video: Michael Arden Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Musical'

Earlier tonight at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Michael Arden took home a Tony Award for 'Best Direction of a Musical' for his outstanding work on Parade (currently running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Michael checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

3
What Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Speech Photo
What Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Speech

When Michael Arden accepted his Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for staging the new revival of Parade on Broadway, he was censored while discussing his upbringing. Read what he said during the acceptance speech!

4
PARADE Wins 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical Photo
PARADE Wins 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical

Parade has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Parade Logo Mug Parade Logo Mug
Parade Unisex Photo Tee Parade Unisex Photo Tee
Parade Unisex Over Pullover Parade Unisex Over Pullover
Parade Logo Pin Parade Logo Pin

From This Author - Richard Ridge

Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical'Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical'
Video: Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical'Video: Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical'
Video: Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play'Video: Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play'
Video: J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'Video: J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'

Videos

Video: Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video Video: Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer Video
Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Orchestrations' Video
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Orchestrations'
Suzan-Lori Parks Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Play' Video
Suzan-Lori Parks Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Play'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You