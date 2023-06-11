Video: Michael Arden Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Musical'

Parade is currently running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

By: Jun. 11, 2023

Earlier tonight at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Michael Arden took home a Tony Award for 'Best Direction of a Musical' for his outstanding work on Parade (currently running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Michael checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Michael Arden's work was also seen this season in A Christmas Carol. He was previously Tony-nominated for his direction for Once On This Island. Past directing credits include Deaf West Theatre’s Spring Awakening (Tony nomination), Once on This Island (Tony nomination and the 2018 winner of Best Revival of a Musical), The Pride, Merrily We Roll Along, My Fair Lady and Annie at the Hollywood Bowl.





RELATED STORIES

1
What Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Speech Photo
What Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Speech

When Michael Arden accepted his Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for staging the new revival of Parade on Broadway, he was censored while discussing his upbringing. Read what he said during the acceptance speech!

2
PARADE Wins 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical Photo
PARADE Wins 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical

Parade has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

3
Video: Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted Photo
Video: Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Micaela Diamond chats about her road to Broadway, why she loves singing Jason Robert Brown's music in Parade, and so much more.

4
Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Photo
Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions

In this video, watch performances from Max Chernin, Florrie Bagel, Tanner Callicutt, Courtnee Carter, Emily DeMartino, Erin Rose Doyle, Bailee Endebrock, Caroline Fairweather, Beth Kirkpatrick, Aslynn Maddox, Sophia Manicone, William Michals, Prentiss Mouton and more. 

