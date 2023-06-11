Video: Michael Arden Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Musical'

Earlier tonight at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Michael Arden took home a Tony Award for 'Best Direction of a Musical' for his outstanding work on Parade (currently running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Michael checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Michael Arden's work was also seen this season in A Christmas Carol. He was previously Tony-nominated for his direction for Once On This Island. Past directing credits include Deaf West Theatre’s Spring Awakening (Tony nomination), Once on This Island (Tony nomination and the 2018 winner of Best Revival of a Musical), The Pride, Merrily We Roll Along, My Fair Lady and Annie at the Hollywood Bowl.