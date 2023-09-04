Video: Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib

When Casey Cott isn't busy being spectacular onstage in Broadway's Moulin Rouge!, you'll find him backstage at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in his fully decked out dressing room. Check out a full tour of his Broadway crib in the video below and watch as he tells us all about his journey as Christian in his full interview with Richard Ridge.

Cott is perhaps best known for his performance in CW's Riverdale. Casey began his acting career performing in local Ohio theater, appearing in productions of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Romeo and Juliet. He appeared in a 2014 production of Parade at the New Hazlett Theater in Pittsburgh. In August 2016, he played Moses in the premiere concert reading of Stephen Schwartz's musical project, a stage production of The Prince of Egypt, at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York. In April 2019, he played the title role of Tommy at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.