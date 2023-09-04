Video: Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib

Moulin Rouge! is running on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

By: Sep. 04, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore Photo 2 Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Broadway Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo 3 Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Neil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center Photo 4 Neil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center

When Casey Cott isn't busy being spectacular onstage in Broadway's Moulin Rouge!, you'll find him backstage at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in his fully decked out dressing room. Check out a full tour of his Broadway crib in the video below and watch as he tells us all about his journey as Christian in his full interview with Richard Ridge.

Cott is perhaps best known for his performance in CW's Riverdale. Casey began his acting career performing in local Ohio theater, appearing in productions of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Romeo and Juliet. He appeared in a 2014 production of Parade at the New Hazlett Theater in Pittsburgh. In August 2016, he played Moses in the premiere concert reading of Stephen Schwartz's musical project, a stage production of The Prince of Egypt, at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York. In April 2019, he played the title role of Tommy at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.  






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Photo
Video: Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!

In this video, watch as we chat with Moulin Rouge's new star Casey Cott about making his Broadway debut, what its like starring in such a spectacular (pun intended) musical, and so much more!

2
Gabe Martínez to Join Broadway Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Photo
Gabe Martínez to Join Broadway Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Get the latest update on Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Gabe Martínez takes on the role of Santiago starting in October. Don't miss the chance to see the new cast member in action at this highly anticipated production.

3
MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

4
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia

Moulin Rouge! The Musical has recouped its costs on Broadway, in London’s West End and in Australia.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of ArtVideo: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALERPhotos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in ConcertVideo: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
Video: Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre GroupVideo: Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group

Videos

Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
CHICAGO

Recommended For You