Video: Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!

Moulin Rouge! is running on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And B Photo 3 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And Beyond
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Broadway Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Moulin Rouge! found a new 'Christian' last month in Casey Cott, who made his Broadway debut in the beloved musical. 

"I feel like I've been extremely fortunate to have people take chances on me in the past ten years," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I've been super interested in playing this role for many years... the whole team I already knew from various facets of life. When Riverdale was ending, this opportunity arose, and I couldn't be more excited and thrilled that I get to be here."

Though he is perhaps best known from Riverdale, Casey began his acting career performing in local Ohio theater, appearing in productions of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Romeo and Juliet. He appeared in a 2014 production of Parade at the New Hazlett Theater in Pittsburgh. In August 2016, he played Moses in the premiere concert reading of Stephen Schwartz's musical project, a stage production of The Prince of Egypt, at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York. In April 2019, he played the title role of Tommy at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.  

Casey doesn't need reminding that making his Broadway debut was a big deal. "In my mind [that night] I was like, 'Just don't fall off the stage! Go to the right place at the right time and say the right thing,'" he joked. "The thing I do remember is that all of a sudden the show was over and I was at home with my brother and my wife and I had no idea what just happened." 

Watch below as Casey chats more with Richard Ridge about the role, the fans, and so much more!






RELATED STORIES

1
Gabe Martínez to Join Broadway Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Photo
Gabe Martínez to Join Broadway Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Get the latest update on Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Gabe Martínez takes on the role of Santiago starting in October. Don't miss the chance to see the new cast member in action at this highly anticipated production.

2
MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

3
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia

Moulin Rouge! The Musical has recouped its costs on Broadway, in London’s West End and in Australia.

4
VIDEO: Watch Derek Klena Perform Finale (Come What May) from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final S Photo
VIDEO: Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show

Moulin Rouge The Musical has released footage of Derek Klena performing Moulin Rouge! The Musical's 'Finale (Come What May)' at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Watch the performance here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote

From This Author - Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge." His guests have included Chita Rivera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban... (read more about this author)

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODEVideo: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and MoreVideo: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come TrueVideo: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Video: Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than EverVideo: Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever

Videos

Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
THE LION KING

Recommended For You