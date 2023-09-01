Video: Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!

Moulin Rouge! found a new 'Christian' last month in Casey Cott, who made his Broadway debut in the beloved musical.

"I feel like I've been extremely fortunate to have people take chances on me in the past ten years," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I've been super interested in playing this role for many years... the whole team I already knew from various facets of life. When Riverdale was ending, this opportunity arose, and I couldn't be more excited and thrilled that I get to be here."

Though he is perhaps best known from Riverdale, Casey began his acting career performing in local Ohio theater, appearing in productions of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Romeo and Juliet. He appeared in a 2014 production of Parade at the New Hazlett Theater in Pittsburgh. In August 2016, he played Moses in the premiere concert reading of Stephen Schwartz's musical project, a stage production of The Prince of Egypt, at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York. In April 2019, he played the title role of Tommy at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

Casey doesn't need reminding that making his Broadway debut was a big deal. "In my mind [that night] I was like, 'Just don't fall off the stage! Go to the right place at the right time and say the right thing,'" he joked. "The thing I do remember is that all of a sudden the show was over and I was at home with my brother and my wife and I had no idea what just happened."

