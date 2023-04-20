Photos/Video: Go Inside Auditions For The Rockettes 2023 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Cast and Rockettes Conservatory

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

More than 1,000 dancers auditioned in the hopes of receiving a coveted spot on the Rockettes line for the 2023 Christmas Spectacular.

Apr. 20, 2023  

See photos and video from inside Rockettes auditions at Radio City Music Hall.

More than 1,000 dancers auditioned in the hopes of receiving a coveted spot on the Rockettes line for the 2023 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, or an offer to attend Rockette Conservatory, the dance company's intensive training program held at Radio City Music Hall in the summer and offered at no cost to participants.

The program was designed as an investment in promising dancers' futures, and in addition to becoming an inclusive talent pipeline for future Rockettes, conservatory ensures the dance company continues to evolve by attracting the best dancers from all backgrounds.

Photo Credit: Matt Ramirez / MSG Entertainment

Video Credit: MSG Entertainment

