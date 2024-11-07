Videos: Get Ready with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande on the Set of WICKED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two new videos are taking viewers behind the scenes as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo get into character on the set of the Wicked movie. Both show an up-close look at the stars as they put on the makeup and costumes that complete their iconic looks.

On her way to the set, Cynthia Erivo recalls when she realized that she had a knack for singing: "I think I understood that I had something different- or special, if you want to use that word- when people would have an emotional reaction to what they were hearing," Erivo explains. "I think there's something really special about playing a person who is different," she adds.

Upon arrival, we see makeup artists apply prosthetic ears to cover up Erivo's piercings, along with the characteristic green makeup. We also get a glimpse at a scene from the film, where Elphaba's power causes her sister Nessarose (played by Marissa Bode) to fly up into the air.

In another video, viewers are invited to get ready with Ariana Grande as she receives a Galinda makeover, which involves hair, makeup, and tattoo coverup. "I take the least amount of time, I think," Grande admits. We get a look at the many wigs with varying hairstyles that Grande dons in the film.

"Glinda's makeup kind of made me transform my entire look and my entire relationship to makeup. I just love it so much," says Grande. She adds that musicals have always been her favorite thing and, while getting ready for some of her biggest concert performances, listens to musical theater in the background, rather than pop music.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, along with Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.