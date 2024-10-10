News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: GRAND HOTEL Cast Reunites at 54 Below

Flash back to the reunion concert, which took place on February 27, 2024.

By: Oct. 10, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Earlier this year, original cast members from Grand Hotel reunited at 54 Below for 35th Anniversary Concert.

LATEST NEWS

Nichelle Lewis Replaces Joaquina Kalukango in RAGTIME at City Center
2025 Jimmy Awards Will Return to the Minskoff Theatre in June
Listen: IT HAPPENED HERE 2024 Episode 3
Video: Meet the Company of LEFT ON TENTH on Broadway

 It’s Berlin, 1928. Check into Grand Hotel, where the music never stops! Hear the Tony Award nominated score with music & lyrics by Robert Wright and George Forrest, and additional music & lyrics by Maury Yeston, including “We’ll Take a Glass Together,” “Maybe My Baby Loves Me,” “Who Wouldn’t Dance With You?,” “Love Can’t Happen,” “Villa on a Hill,” “Bonjour Amour!,” and more.

Produced, conceived, and directed by original cast member and Tony Award nominee Walter Willison, with musical direction by Alex Rybeck, the show was presented in honor of Broadway legend and 10 time Tony Award® winner Tommy Tune’s 85th birthday. Check out highlights here!

Bob Stillman and Ken Jennings sing "We'll Take A Glass Together":

David Jackson and David White sing "Maybe My Baby Loves Me":

Bob Stillman and Jennifer Bassey Davis sing "Love Can't Happen":




Videos