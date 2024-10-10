Video: GRAND HOTEL Cast Reunites at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earlier this year, original cast members from Grand Hotel reunited at 54 Below for 35th Anniversary Concert.

It’s Berlin, 1928. Check into Grand Hotel, where the music never stops! Hear the Tony Award nominated score with music & lyrics by Robert Wright and George Forrest, and additional music & lyrics by Maury Yeston, including “We’ll Take a Glass Together,” “Maybe My Baby Loves Me,” “Who Wouldn’t Dance With You?,” “Love Can’t Happen,” “Villa on a Hill,” “Bonjour Amour!,” and more.

Produced, conceived, and directed by original cast member and Tony Award nominee Walter Willison, with musical direction by Alex Rybeck, the show was presented in honor of Broadway legend and 10 time Tony Award® winner Tommy Tune’s 85th birthday. Check out highlights here!

Bob Stillman and Ken Jennings sing "We'll Take A Glass Together":

Bob Stillman and Jennifer Bassey Davis sing "Love Can't Happen":