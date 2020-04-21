Video Flashback: Relive Adrienne Warren's TINA Journey, in Honor of the Show's Second Anniversary

Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

On April 17, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical celebrated 2 years since its world premiere in London.

In honor of the anniversary, the company is flashing back to Adrienne Warren's Tina Journey, the miniseries the show created when it first began.

Check out the video below!

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is a jukebox musical featuring the music of Tina Turner and depicting her life from her humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into a rock 'n roll star.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd with a book by Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, and Kees Prins, the musical had its world premiere on 17 April 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre in London. The Broadway production opened on 7 November 2019.





