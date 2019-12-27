Video Flashback: A Look Back on the Life and Career of Jerry Herman

This morning, BroadwayWorld was deeply saddened to report that legendary Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman has passed away.

Herman is known for his work on Broadway classics such as Hello, Dolly!, Mame, La Cage Aux Folles, Dear World, Mack & Mabel, The Grand Tour, Milk & Honey and many more. He has been nominated for five Tony Awards, and won twice, for Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. He received a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2009, and a Kennedy Center Honors in 2010.

Take a look back on his life with a roundup of flashback videos, from past Tony Awards, clips from his shows, interviews, and much more!

1984 Tony Awards - La Cage aux Folles

Jerry Herman accepts the award for Best Original Score for La Cage aux Folles, and the cast performs.

2009 Tony Awards

Jerry Herman accepts his Lifetime Achievement Tony Award.

Hello, Dolly! Carol Channing performs 'Before the Parade Passes By' on the 1971 Tony Awards, and Channing and the cast perform the title number in 1979.

Mame

Angela Lansbury performs on the 1975 Tony Awards.

Kennedy Center Honors

Kelsey Grammer, Carol Channing, Matthew Morrison, Christine Baranski, Sutton Foster, Chita Rivera and Angela Lansbury perform a medley of Herman's songs.

Jerry Herman: Words and Music

Watch the full PBS documentary about Herman's life.

An Evening With Jerry Herman

Herman came to the Kennedy Center for an evening filled with personal stories and songs. The evening featured an interview moderated by ASCAP's Director of Musical Theater, Michael Kerker and performances from Broadway artists Debbie Gravitte, Jason Graae, and Ron Raines, along with longtime collaborator Donald Pippin.

Jerry Herman's Broadway

A slew of Broadway stars gathered to celebrate Herman's music in 1993 at the Hollywood Bowl.

Interviews

Below are a sampling of interviews with Jerry Herman, including InnerVIEWS, Theater Talk, and more.





