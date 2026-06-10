Video: First Look At Star Raúl Esparza In New GALILEO Teaser

An all new teaser has been released for the upcoming Broadway production of Galileo, the new musical inspired by the life of Galileo Galilei. The teaser gives fans a first look at star Raúl Esparza in the role of the famed astronomer, as well as a first impression of the score. Watch the video!

Featuring a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, Galileo will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

Four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza will star in the title role marking his first Broadway appearance in more than 13 years, alongside Jeremy Kushnier and Tony Award nominee Joy Woods.

Performances begin on Tuesday, November 10, at the Shubert Theatre, with an opening night set for Sunday evening, December 6. Tickets will be on sale through May 30, 2027.

The creative team for Galileo will include Brian Usifer (Music Supervision & Orchestrations), Rachel Hauck (Set Design), Susan Hilferty (Costume Design), Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design), and Ethan Tobman (Video & Projection Design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA. Aurora Productions is the Production Manager, and ShowTown Theatricals is the General Manager.