Video: First Look At LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL in Brazil

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get a first look at the Brazilian premiere of Legally Blonde the Musical with clips of 'Take It Like A Man,' 'What You Want,' 'Serious,' and 'Gay Or European.' Inspired by the film franchise starring Reese Witherspoon, the musical was adapted for the stage in an internationally successful musical that opened at Teatro Claro MAIS SP in July 2024.

Based on the book by Amanda Brown and adapted for the cinema in 2001, Legally Blonde opened on Broadway in 2007, and was nominated for seven Tony Awards and ten Drama Desk Awards.

The London production opened in 2010 and won the award for Best Musical at the Olivier Awards.

The production in Brazil is produced by the Artium Institute of Culture and Atelier de Cultura, responsible for hits such as Wicked; Evita Open Air; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; and Singing in the Rain.

Following on from her breakout roles as Evita in Evita Open Air, Elphaba in Wicked and Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda, Myra Ruiz stars in Legally Blonde as Elle Woods.

The show has music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and text by Heather Hach. Elle Woods, a young fashion student, hopes to be proposed to by her boyfriend, but he breaks up with her under the pretext that he wants to attend Harvard University and needs someone more 'serious'. To prove that intelligence does not depend on appearances, she decides to enroll as well.

Legally Blonde - The Musical is presented by the Ministry of Culture and Brasilprev , sponsored by Momenta and supported by PremieRpet, SegurPro, Rio Branco, Radisson Blu São Paulo and Dona Deôla.

The creative team includes Director John Stefaniuk, Musical Director Andréia Vitfer, Scenic Designer Duda Arruk, Costume Designers Ligia Rocha, Marco Pacheco and Jemima Tuany, Choreographer Floriano Nogueira, Sound Designer Gabriel D'Angelo, Lighting Designer Guilherme Paterno, Wig Designer Feliciano San Roman, Makeup Designer Cris Tákkahashi, and tralslation by Victor Mühlethaler.

Get a first look at the cast in action!

Take It Like A Man

What You Want

Serious

There Right There! (Gay or European)