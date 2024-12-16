Video: Eddie Redmayne Recalls Nerve-Wracking LES MISERABLES Oscar Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At the 85th Academy Awards, the cast of Les Miserables took the stage to perform a rousing rendition of One Day More from the 2012 film. Eddie Redmayne, starring as Marius, was among the ensemble that sang the live number at the awards ceremony and the actor recently reflected on his nerves right before he went onstage for the performance.

"I was getting pretty nervous and I could see Amanda [Seyfried] standing in front of me and we were about to sing our little duet," Redmayne recalled during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Right before the actor went on, he heard the stage manager tell him that a billion people were watching the show.

"I sort of survived," he said of his performance, adding that he was impressed by his co-stars Aaron Tveit and Samantha Barks. "I remember after my bit, Aaron came on and just flipping owned it! I was like 'That is how you do live performance!'"

Also in the interview, Redmayne discussed his new show The Day of The Jackal, using his musical background to learn how to speak German, and admitted that that he has yet to see Wicked which, like Les Miserables, utilizes live singing. Watch the full interview here!

Directed by Tom Hooper, Les Miserables starred Hugh Jackman as Jean Valjean, Anne Hathaway as Fantine, Russell Crowe as Javert, Sacha Baron Cohen as Thernardier, Eddie Redmayne as Marius, Aaron Tveit as Enjolras, Amanda Seyfried as Cosette, Samantha Barks as Eponine, and Helena Bonham Carter as Madame Thenardier.

The film won three Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress for Anne Hathaway, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Sound Mixing, and received an additional five nominations.