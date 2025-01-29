Video: Dylan Mulvaney Shares How Meeting Kristin Chenoweth Inspired Her to Follow Her Dreams

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actress and influencer Dylan Mulvaney made a recent appearance on MTV UK’s Queerpiphany, where she shared a touching story of how meeting Kristin Chenoweth inspired her to want to follow her acting dreams.

Mulvaney recalled that she was a huge fan of Wicked, and would listen to the cast album that featured Chenoweth as Glinda. At the time, when Mulvaney was around 12 years old, she wrote a fan letter to Chenoweth, who was starring on Broadway in Promises, Promises, to invite her out for coffee.

“I get an email that was like, ‘Kristin has never received a better letter in her life. No, she can’t go to coffee with you, but she’d like to bring you backstage at Promises, Promises,'” Mulvaney shared.

While backstage together, Chenoweth told Mulvaney, "You’re going to sing with me one day and you’re going to do this with your life, I already know it."

“She basically was like, ‘Go with God and do musical theatre, and I will see you on the stage,’” Mulvaney said.

Watch the full interview below!

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Dylan Mulvaney will make her West End debut in Drew Gasparini’s WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE, which comes to the Savoy Theatre in London on Monday 28th April 2025.

Mulvaney is an actress, comedian and content creator known for her viral series Days of Girlhood which has over 1 billion views across all social media platforms. Dylan was recently named Forbes' 30 under 30, Out 100 and Attitude Magazine's Woman of the Year for 2023. To celebrate her first year of transition, Dylan produced a live show - Day 365 - at The Rainbow Room to support The Trevor Project and raised nearly two hundred thousand dollars for queer youth. Dylan is a graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and has performed in the Broadway musical Book of Mormon in the US, Canada and Mexico. She previously brought her solo musical FAGHAG to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.