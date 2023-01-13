Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Drag Superstar Jinkx Monsoon Gets Ready for Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO

Jinkx stars in Chicago on Broadway through Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Jan. 13, 2023  

And now, ladies and gentlemen...the Keeper of the Keys, the Countess of the Clink, the Mistress of Murderers Row, Jinkx Monsoon!

"Everyone has been talking about Broadway basically since I was three years old. This is a manifestation moment," said the drag legend and two-time winner of RuPaul's Drag Race on her upcoming Broadway debut. Jinkx will play "Matron 'Mama' Morton" in Chicago beginning January 16 in an 8-week limited engagement, becoming the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway.

"I think [the role] is very old school in the best way... in a way that fans of musical theatre really crave- I think we have a yearning for that kind of golden era entertainment," Jinkx explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I get to be a part of it and bring my own experiences and uniqueness... nerve, talent and charisma into a well-oiled machine."

Watch below as she tells us more about her Broadway dreams coming true!






