Video: Disney on Broadway Stars Perform in the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Disney on Broadway stars recently took part in the "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade", which aired on Christmas Day. The parade featured performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko’Olina, Hawaiʻi; and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point in the Bahamas.

Performers in the Disney on Broadway segment included Kalilah Black, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Daniel Gardner, Bradley Gibson, Marq Moss, Amber Owens, Melaina Rairamo, John Riddle, Michael James Scott and Jessica White. They sang a medley of Disney on Broadway favorites, including "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King, "Prince Ali" from Aladdin, "Love is an Open Door" from Frozen, and "Go the Distance" from Hercules. Check out the video here!

Hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” aired on December 25 at 10:00 a.m. EST. The full parade is also now available to watch on Disney+.