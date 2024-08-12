Video: Darren Criss Performs 'I Wanna Be Like You' From THE JUNGLE BOOK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this weekend, Broadway performer Darren Criss took the stage during a Richard Sherman tribute panel to perform I Wanna Be Like You from The Jungle Book. The song, written by The Sherman Brothers, was originally performed by Louis Prima in the 1967 animated classic.

The panel was hosted by John Stamos, who also played the drums for the number.

Watch the performance now!

Darren Cris sings I wanna be like you from the Jungle book honoring the late Richard Sherman #d23 pic.twitter.com/DzUueFFfOe — Jeff Gordon (@jeffgordonla) August 11, 2024

The panel Jolly Holiday: A D23 Musical Celebration of Richard M. Sherman, was a musical tribute to songwriting legend Richard M. Sherman, who passed away in May. The panel featured performances and surprise appearances by some of the people who knew and admired him best including Ashley Brown, Hayley Mills, Lesley Ann Warren, Kevin Feige, and Leonard Maltin.

Darren Criss will be returning to the stage alongside Helen J Shen in the Broadway premiere of the new romantic musical comedy Maybe Happy Ending.

Multi-hyphenate actor and musician, Darren Criss burst onto the scene as one of the most memorable TV characters of all time, Blaine Anderson in Fox’s hit show “Glee.” His portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed limited series, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” earned him a Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics’ Choice Award. In addition to his work on television, Criss is a veteran of the stage whose Broadway credits include American Buffalo opposite Sam Rockwell and Laurence Fishburne (2022), Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2015), How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (2012), and most recently the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors (2024). He released a solo EP in 2021 titled Masquerade (BMG), and in the same year, released a full-length holiday album titled- aptly- A Very Darren Crissmas (Decca), for which he recently toured in North America.