Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Finds Life on Broadway

Broadway is about to get a drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy in Death Becomes Her, which is set to arrive at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre next month. Now a warning... this show may induce laughter.

The masterminds behind this much-anticipated stage adaptation (based on the beloved 1992 film) are Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, who joined forces to write the music and lyrics. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge recently chatted with the pair about the project, which marks both of their Broadway writing debuts.

"I'm excited for people to see things that are jaw-dropping on camera, but right in front of their faces," explained Carey. "I'm excited for them to fall in love with a new score played by an 18-piece orchestra. I'm just so excited for the energy that I feel this show will bring for people to have a great time."

"I just think this show will be a fun, funny party. I think people just want to laugh right now. [Death Becomes Her] is a joyful, magical good time," added Mattison.

Watch in this video as they give us even more exciting insight into what the musical is all about, why audiences couldn't get enough of it in Chicago earlier this year, and so much more!