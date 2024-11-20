Video: Cynthia Erivo Sits Down for WICKED Fireside Chat

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In partnership with Universal Pictures and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Xfinity has shared a fireside chat featuring Cynthia Erivo, star of Wicked and Honorary AKA member.

The discussion is moderated by Sheinelle Jones, TODAY Show host and fellow AKA member. The fireside chat delves into the powerful themes of the film such as defying gravity, embracing your power, navigating feelings of otherness, and stepping into sisterhood.

The Wicked film adaptation also stars Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ® (AKA), an international service organization, was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest and largest Greek letter organization established by African American college-educated women.