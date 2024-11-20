Video: Cynthia Erivo Sings 'It's Not Easy Bein' Green' with Oscar the Grouch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cynthia Erivo has made a new friend and the two share something in common: they both know a thing or two about being green.

In a video posted by Sesame Street on YouTube, the Wicked star has collaborated with Oscar the Grouch in a rendition of the classic Muppet song "It's Not Easy Bein' Green." Originally sung by Kermit the Frog, this version sees Erivo attempt to convince Oscar that being green can be both disgusting and beautiful. It's especially important to be yourself and to love yourself, she explains. The performance comes just two days ahead of Wicked's opening, where Erivo plays the green-skinned Elphaba.

The Wicked film adaptation also stars Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.