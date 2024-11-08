Video: Cynthia Erivo Interview to Kick Off WICKED Week on TODAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beginning Sunday, November 10, TODAY will kick off "Wicked Week," a celebration of the highly anticipated musical event that hits theaters on November 22. Throughout the week, stars from the film- including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, and Jonathan Bailey, will join TODAY to preview the movie and share more about what eager fans can expect.

One of the first segments will air on Sunday as part of Willie Geist's Sunday Sitdown series. In a preview clip, Erivo chats with Geist about meeting co-star Ariana Grande for the first time at her house. They didn't sing with each other until the following meeting. "The second time we get together is at John [Chu]'s house...we all gather around the piano and that's the first time we sing. And that, for us, is a really big moment," she shares. The Sunday segment airs from 8-9 AM ET on NBC.

Next week, several Wicked stars will also appear on other talk shows. On Wednesday, Jonathan Bailey (Fieryo) is scheduled to appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers, with Ariana Grande returning to The Tonight Show on Thursday. In the meantime, watch a sneak peek of Cynthia Erivo's conversation with Willie Geist.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.