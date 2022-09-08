Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICKED Film
Video: Cynthia Erivo Gushes Over WICKED Co-Star Ariana Grande

“I love her, truly,” Erivo said of Grande.

Sep. 08, 2022  

On the red carpet for Pinocchio, Cynthia Erivo gushed about her co-star in the Wicked film, Ariana Grande.

"I love her, truly," Erivo said of Grande. "She is funny and unbelievably talented and unbelievably sweet and truly working hard. We're both working really hard together. I'm excited for both of us."

Check out the video below!

The Wicked film will be released in two parts, the first being released during the 2024 holiday season and the next part being released the year after. Composer Stephen Schwartz recently teased that the first film will likely end after "Defying Gravity," the closing number of act one in the stage musical.

Erivo also commented on that during her red carpet interview:

Ariana Grande play Glinda, joined by Cynthia Erivo, who will star as Elphaba. Additional casting for the film has not yet been announced.

The Wicked film adaption will begin prinicpal photography in November after an extensive rehearsal process starting in August.

