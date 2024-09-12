Video: Come to the CABARET with New Stars Adam Lambert & Auli'i Cravalho

What good is sitting alone in your room when you can be at the August Wilson Theatre Kit Kat Club instead? There's no better time than this fall, when two new stars step into the roles of 'Sally' and 'the Emcee'.

Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho will both make their Broadway debuts in the Tony Award-winning revival, beginning performances Monday, September 16, 2024 for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 30, 2025.

"We are really allowed to bring ourselves into these characters. There is no set mold," Cravalho told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I bring, admittedly, quite a bit of youth! I believe that I am the youngest Sally and the first person of Asian-American, Pacific Island decent. I am queer... so I bring that to this character. Everything is shrouded in metaphor in this story and I'm definitely leaning into it."

"[My Emcee] will be a little horny, a little naughty," added Lambert. "He likes to push the audiences buttons, which... I'm kind of bringing myself to the role. There's parts of me in there. I'm just excited that I get to be this sleazy little German minx. He's mischievous. "

The duo is the first to take over for these roles, which were originated in this revival by Tony nominees Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin. Both admit that they are up for the challenge.

"It's such a dark musical at the end of it all, but to start in this beautiful, light place means that we get to take the audience right along with us, whether they are ready for that drop or not," said Auli'i.

"I love that this is a show that's been around for ages, been through countless revivals, but it's so relevant to what's going on in the world today," added Lambert. "We're dealing with themes of anti-semitism, fascism, misogyny, a government taking over a nation, homophobia- all of these things are very right now."