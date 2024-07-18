Video: Cole Escola's Most Wonderfully Unhinged YouTube Sketches

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cole Escola is at the center of Broadway's hottest new show, as both the writer and star of Oh, Mary!, now running at the Lyceum Theatre. They’ve already received a Drama Desk Award, a Theatre World Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards for the acclaimed play and this summer, they’re making their Broadway debut with the show.

You might already know Cole from their many television appearances (and writing) on such series as: “Search Party,” “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” “Difficult People”, “Man Seeking Woman,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Ziwe”, “Hacks,” and “The Other Two”, but did you know they also have a huge following on YouTube?

Cole was the co-creator, writer, and star of the lo-fi cult-hit TV show “Jeffrey and Cole Casserole,” and were named one of Vanity Fair's “25 Best Performances of 2023" for their special "Our Home Out West,” and “Best Sketch Comic of 2020” by the New York Times for their special “Help! I’m Stuck!,” which they filmed alone in their apartment during quarantine.

Check out just a few of our favorite sketches below and go down your own Cole rabbit hole today!

Our Home Out West:

Help! I'm Stuck!:

Serial Killer Documentary:

Jessica Christ:

Mom Commercial:

Pee Pee Manor:

Monologue for a Teenage Boy:

Gender Reveal Tips:

The Goblin Commuter of Hoboken:

Deleted Scene from Titanic: