THE TONY AWARDS: ALL THE WINNERS - UPDATING LIVE!
Video: Cole Escola Celebrates Tony Win for Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Oh, Mary! is running on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre.

By: Jun. 09, 2025
Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Cole Escola took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play' for their outstanding work in Oh, Mary!. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, they checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!

Escola is a comedian, actor, and writer. They’ve received a Drama Desk Award, a Theatre World Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards for Oh, Mary! and they’re making their Broadway debut with the show. Notable TV includes: “Search Party,” “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” “Difficult People” (on which they also wrote), “Man Seeking Woman,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” and “Ziwe” (for which they were also a writer). Cole consulted on “Hacks” for HBO and also wrote for “The Other Two” for Comedy Central. They were the co-creator, writer, and star of the lo-fi cult-hit TV show “Jeffrey and Cole Casserole,” and were named one of Vanity Fair's “25 Best Performances of 2023" for their special "Our Home Out West,” and “Best Sketch Comic of 2020” by the New York Times for their special “Help! I’m Stuck!,” which they filmed alone in their apartment during quarantine. Both self-produced specials are available on YouTube. 


