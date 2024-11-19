Video: Christine Ebersole Stars in Exclusive Clip of Fox's ACCUSED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from tonight's episode of FOX's Accused, which stars Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole. In the new "Margot's Story" episode, a widow (Debra Winger) taking dance lessons with her two best friends (Tony-winner Mercedes Ruehl and Ebersole) gets mixed up in the instructor's shady dealings. The episode airs on Tuesday, November 19 at 9/8c. Watch the clip now!

Accused is a collection of intense, topical, and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment. Each episode is a fast-paced thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast.

Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, each episode opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life – and the lives of others – forever.

Developed by HOWARD GORDON (Homeland, 24) and executive-produced by Gordon, ALEX GANSA (Homeland, 24) and David Shore (House, The Good Doctor), Accused fearlessly takes on the hottest topics of our time. The show has featured cinematic auspices and production values anchored by award-winning talent, including Abigail Breslin, Whitney Cummings, Margo Martindale, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce, Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport, Molly Parker and directors Billy Porter, Marlee Matlin, Tazbah Chavez and Michael Chiklis.

Christine Ebersole won her second Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as virtually every Off-Broadway award, in the dual role as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. On Broadway, she most recently appeared in War Paint, opposite Patti LuPone.