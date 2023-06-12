Video: Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Orchestrations'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter took home a Tony Award for 'Best Orchestrations' for their outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, they checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reactions!

Who says they don’t make great big musical comedies like they used to? Some Like It Hot brings one of Hollywood’s greatest comedies to new life on the Broadway stage. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?