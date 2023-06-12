Video: Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Orchestrations'

Some Like It Hot is running on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter took home a Tony Award for 'Best Orchestrations' for their outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, they checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reactions!

Who says they don’t make great big musical comedies like they used to? Some Like It Hot brings one of Hollywood’s greatest comedies to new life on the Broadway stage. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?





Video: J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, J. Harrison Ghee took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical' for their outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, J. checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!

From The Winner's Circle: SOME LIKE IT HOT's J. Harrison Ghee Takes Home A Tony!

J. Harrison Ghee has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Some Like It Hot. J. joins Alex Newell as the first gender nonconforming performers to win a Tony Award. In their trip to the press room, J. discussed the impact of his take on Jerry/Daphne in a show that celebrates nonbinary identity. 

Video: Greg Barnes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical'

Earlier tonight at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Gregg Barnes took home a Tony Award for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical' for his outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Gregg checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Video: Casey Nicholaw Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Choreography'

Earlier tonight at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Casey Nicholaw took home a Tony Award for 'Best Choreography' for his outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Casey checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

