Video: Channing Tatum Stops By Rehearsals For MAGIC MIKE THE MUSICAL

Channing Tatum stopped by pre-production rehearsals of the Broadway-bound Magic Mike The Musical. See Tatum visiting a dance creative session led by the show's choreographer,Camille A. Brown (Once on this Island) below!

Also in attendance are the show's Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning composers, Tom Kitt, music, and Brian Yorkey, lyrics, (Next to Normal), book writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa ("Riverdale," "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"), and director Trip Cullman (Choir Boy, Lobby Hero).

It was announced in January that Magic Mike The Musical will make its pre-Broadway world premiere this fall at the newly-refurbished Emerson Colonial Theatre, continuing the tradition of Broadway musicals being born in Boston.

Preview performances will begin on Saturday, November 30, 2019 with an official opening set for Sunday, December 15, 2019. The production will run in Boston through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Tickets are on sale at www.EmersonColonialTheatre.com, by calling 888-616-0272 and at the box office at 106 Boylston Street.

Casting and additional creative team members for the Boston production and future Broadway plans will be announced at a later time. Producers recently conducted an international casting search for leading men for the new musical.

Set before the hit movies "Magic Mike" and "Magic Mike XXL," this original stage production tells the story of college-student-turned-male-entertainer Mike Lane. Struggling to make ends meet, Mike takes a job dancing at an exclusive night club...and winds up loving every minute of it. But as he scrambles to hide his alter ego from his dad and girlfriend, he finds himself needing to make some difficult choices. Can Mike follow his dreams without losing more than his clothes?

The "Magic Mike" phenomenon began with the release of the movie, Magic Mike, directed by Stephen Soderbergh, which opened to critical and popular success in 2012. A second film, Magic Mike XXL, directed by Gregory Jacobs, was released in 2015; the two films combined made almost $300 million. Magic Mike Live launched in Las Vegas in 2017 and opened in London last year; combined they have sold $36.5 million in tickets. The total number of ticket sales in Magic Mike universe is currently over $335 million. Magic Mike The Musical is an entirely new theatre production that tells the story leading up to the first Magic Mike movie.





